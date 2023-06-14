KIIT announces educational support for Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust

Cuttack: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has extended educational assistance to the students of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Satyabhamapur in Salipur of Cuttack district in Odisha.

Earlier, on the occasion of the International Art of Giving Day on May 17, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta visited the Kasturba Trust. Dr Samanta had promised to provide higher education to the students of the Trust in KIIT free of cost.

Today, on the first day of Raja, Dr Samanta visited the Trust and celebrated Raja with the students here. He distributed fruits and new clothes, taken with him from Bhubaneswar, to the students.

Dr Samanta garlanded the statue of Madhubabu in the premises of the trust and participated in a special program organized by the trust.

As per the promise, Dr Samanta announced names of 3 matriculated students from the trust for admission in KIIT Polytechnic. These students will study diploma courses at KIIT. All expenses for their studies will be borne by KIIT.

Dr Samanta said that the KIIT will also provide necessary support for study if needed in future.

The program was attended by many dignitaries including Prashant Behera, MLA and Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust Secretary Sandhyarani Mallik among others.

Such initiative by the KIIT authorities has been widely appreciated in the local area.