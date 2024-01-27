KIIT and KISS to organise Mini Marathon at 55 places across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS organise Mini Marathon on the last Sunday of January every year to promote ‘Education for All’. This year too Mini Marathon will be organised tomorrow on Sunday under the guidance of Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta.

The said Mini Marathon will be organised in as many as 55 places covering all the district of Odisha.

With the aim to promote ‘Education for All’, with the guidance of KIIT KISS Founder Dr Samanta, such event has been organised since 2016.

Besides, this year for women empowerment and propagation of education a ‘Patathon’ will be organised in Bhubaneswar for women participants. As many as 5000 saree clad women will run in this Mini Marathon. This marathon will begin from Sikharchandi chhaka to KIIT Cricket Stadium. Also, prize will be given to best women.

