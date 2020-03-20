KIIT and KISS Take Initiative for COVID-19 Awareness

Bhubaneswar: KIIT & KISS have taken awareness initiative to check the spread of coronavirus. As a part of the initiative, 5000 non-teaching staff of KIIT and KISS have been given compulsory paid leave to be at their homes, and conduct training and sensitization programme in their own native blocks and panchayats. About 15,000 senior students of KISS have also been advised to create awareness among their tribal community, villages, Panchayats and Blocks.

KISS has offices in all districts of Odisha, each headed by a district coordinator. District coordinators are proactively engaged in creating awareness on precautionary measures for COVID19. They are sensitizing people on hand washing and hygiene through door-to-door campaigns with the message, ‘Say no to panic and yes to precautions’.

In his message, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament said, “Awareness should be spread far and wide at the grass root levels and communities should be effectively prepared to tackle this deadly menace looming large upon us. Proper IEC campaign at panchayat level through our staff, supporting the initiative and advisory of the state and health entities will help us fight this battle. Awareness is the need of the hour. The spirit of solidarity must be at the centre of our efforts to defeat COVID19. We will beat it”.