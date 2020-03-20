KIIT & KISS to check spread of coronavirus gave 5000 non-teaching staff compulsory paid leave
File Photo

KIIT and KISS Take Initiative for COVID-19 Awareness

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 45

Bhubaneswar: KIIT & KISS have taken awareness initiative to check the spread of coronavirus. As a part of the initiative, 5000 non-teaching staff of KIIT and KISS have been given compulsory paid leave to be at their homes, and conduct training and sensitization programme in their own native blocks and panchayats. About 15,000 senior students of KISS have also been advised to create awareness among their tribal community, villages, Panchayats and Blocks.

Related News

Coronavirus scare: Odisha shuts down hostels for ST/SC…

Odisha CM talks to PM Modi via videoconference: Suggests for…

Coronavirus scare: Odd even public transport system in…

110 Kg Ganja Seized In Cuttack dist Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

KISS has offices in all districts of Odisha, each headed by a district coordinator. District coordinators are proactively engaged in creating awareness on precautionary measures for COVID19. They are sensitizing people on hand washing and hygiene through door-to-door campaigns with the message, ‘Say no to panic and yes to precautions’.

In his message, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament said, “Awareness should be spread far and wide at the grass root levels and communities should be effectively prepared to tackle this deadly menace looming large upon us. Proper IEC campaign at panchayat level through our staff, supporting the initiative and advisory of the state and health entities will help us fight this battle. Awareness is the need of the hour. The spirit of solidarity must be at the centre of our efforts to defeat COVID19. We will beat it”.

You might also like
State

Coronavirus scare: Odisha shuts down hostels for ST/SC students from March 25 to June…

State

Odisha CM talks to PM Modi via videoconference: Suggests for free COVID-19 Testing…

State

Coronavirus scare: Odd even public transport system in Bhubaneswar from March 21

State

110 Kg Ganja Seized In Cuttack dist Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.