KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta promises help to Odisha train tragedy victims

The MP of Kandhamal and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta and has decided to help the families of the victims of the Balasore Bahanga train accident.

He has promised that one member of the family of the deceased will be recruited in the KIIT or KISS group of institutions.

The job in KIIT or KISS shall be given to the person based on his merit, the Founder further clarified.

He further added that, free education shall be given to the children in KIIT or KISS University based on their merit.