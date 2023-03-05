KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta becomes fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has become a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

The Kandhamal MP took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with all. He wrote, “Honoured to become a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, (RSC) that has 175 years of glorious history and is the oldest chemical society in the world.

The tweet further read that, “was conferred upon me at the Royal Society of Chemistry, Headquartered in London.”

The Founder further shared that, “Proud to have addressed at the House of Commons the address was facilitated by MP Virendra Sharma and Swami Suryaprabha.”

Kandhamal MP Dr. Samanta also wrote that he felt, “glad to be welcomed at the UK House of Lords by The Lord Loomba CBE.