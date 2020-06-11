KIIT & KISS to check spread of coronavirus gave 5000 non-teaching staff compulsory paid leave
File Photo

KIIT among top 100 institutions of India

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The list of the best educational institutions in India has been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has been places at the 44th place.

It is to be noted that Kandhamal MP and educationist Dr. Achyuta Samanta is the founder of KIIT and KISS.

Four institutions of Odisha have made it to the list of top 100 institutions. The other institutions from the state which are in the list are NIT Rourkela in 32nd place, SoA in 34th place and IIT Bhubaneswar in 56th Position.

