KIIT alumnus Mamata Bhue wins Gold medal in National Yoga Championship

Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State of Odisha, a former student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has won Gold medal in the National Yoga Championship. She won the medal in the Under-30 girl’s category.

As per reports, Mamata Bhue, a former student of KIIT Deemed to be University won Gold medal in the National Yoga Championship. Organised by the Yoga Sports Association the Championship had been hosted by the Ministry of AYUSH on virtual mode.

As many as 25 participants from Odisha took part in the Championship out of which 5 boys and 7 girls made it to the final. Odisha had taken part for the first time in this Championship, informed Dr Gaganendu Das, secretary of the Odisha Yoga Association.

Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has congratulated the winner and conveyed his good wishes for a bright future.