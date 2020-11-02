KIIT Alumnus Abhiraj Das receives 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award
Bhubaneswar: Abhiraj Das, an alumnus of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has received the 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award. He was a student of the KIIT School of Computer Engineering in between 2014-18.
Following the footsteps of our honourable founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta I am giving back to the society, Das said.
According to Abhiraj Das, the following works helped him to receive this prestigious award from the NSW Government:
- Australian Indian Sports Education and Cultural Society, Student Ambassador:
- Organised different webinars with the opposition Leader Jodi Mckay & Hon Minister Jason Wood, Min Dr Geoff Lee, Minister for Skills and Tertiary education to bring about a positive change in the lives of all international students in the covid and post covid era.
- Some of the key webinars which helped me raise a voice on behalf of all international students
1) Webinar on the kinds of support needed to be provided to all International students
Key outcomes: Temporary crisis accommodation- rental assistance, reaching out to universities and education providers for special offers and help for the International Students
2) Webinar on unravelling experience of International Students in Australia
Key Outcomes: New easy grant of 300 dollars for International students, reaching out to telecom companies to help a student stay in touch with dear ones, family, and friends, and get access to unlimited internet at a much subsidised rate.
3) Webinar on Postcode Assistance
Key Outcomes: Supported needy International students by connecting them with individuals at the same or nearby postcode who could afford to help the community with required donations/groceries/mental support.
- Graduate Student Advisory Committee, The University of Sydney Business School, Member of the team for the past three Semesters:
- Developed procedures and guidelines and made recommendations in relation to admission, recognition of prior learning, enrolment, progression, and coursework award course requirements.
- Overseeing the strategic development of new award courses that address the School’s strategic priorities, which are aligned with the industry, professional and community expectations.
- Conducted quality assurance reviews of the curricular within and across categories of coursework award courses in accordance with university policy and third-party accreditation requirements.
- My recent triumph at the University of Sydney elections
- I was recently nominated for the position of Faculty of Board and Faculty of School office positions for the University of Sydney and the University of Sydney Business School, respectively.
- The election was conducted through Big Pulse online voting software over a period of 3 weeks.
- After many virtual campaigning sessions through zoom and other social media platforms of the university, the student base of approximately 80,000 of the University of Sydney elected me for both above two positions.
- My term at the office for 1 year will commence on 01.01.2021
- My key responsibilities would include participating in Faculty / University School meetings along with our Chancellor, Vice-chancellor, dean, and other higher administrative employees.
- Consider reports on academic matters; and making recommendations to the Faculty Board/School Board as it thinks fit, about the affairs and concerns of the faculty.