KIIT Alumnus Abhiraj Das receives 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award

Bhubaneswar: Abhiraj Das, an alumnus of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has received the 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Award. He was a student of the KIIT School of Computer Engineering in between 2014-18.

Following the footsteps of our honourable founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta I am giving back to the society, Das said.

According to Abhiraj Das, the following works helped him to receive this prestigious award from the NSW Government:

Australian Indian Sports Education and Cultural Society, Student Ambassador:

Organised different webinars with the opposition Leader Jodi Mckay & Hon Minister Jason Wood, Min Dr Geoff Lee, Minister for Skills and Tertiary education to bring about a positive change in the lives of all international students in the covid and post covid era.

Some of the key webinars which helped me raise a voice on behalf of all international students

1) Webinar on the kinds of support needed to be provided to all International students

Key outcomes: Temporary crisis accommodation- rental assistance, reaching out to universities and education providers for special offers and help for the International Students

2) Webinar on unravelling experience of International Students in Australia

Key Outcomes: New easy grant of 300 dollars for International students, reaching out to telecom companies to help a student stay in touch with dear ones, family, and friends, and get access to unlimited internet at a much subsidised rate.

3) Webinar on Postcode Assistance

Key Outcomes: Supported needy International students by connecting them with individuals at the same or nearby postcode who could afford to help the community with required donations/groceries/mental support.