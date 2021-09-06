Kidnapping & torturing businessman in Bhubaneswar: Prime accused Raghunath Sahu arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the case of kidnapping and torturing of a businessman in Bhubaneswar, the Nandankanan police reportedly arrested the prime accused of the case.

According to the IIC of Nandankanan police station, the prime accused of the case Raghunath Sahu alias Raj has been arrested.

The accused, who was on the run after the matter was highlighted by the media, was arrested from outside the State, informed the IIC.

The Commissionerate Police had earlier on August 28 arrested five persons, including a lady journalist working for a private web channel owned by Raj himself.

Reportedly, the businessman, a native of Barbil area in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, and his associate were engaged in the transportation of minerals. They were asked to travel to Bhubaneswar by some members of the private web channel on August 5 claiming that their mining lease work will be done.

Later, the businessman and his associate were held hostage in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by the accused persons including Raj and the lady journalist, who also demanded extortion of Rs 10 lakh to release the duo.

The businessman and his associate were reportedly brutally beaten up and tortured by pressing lighted cigarettes against their bodies.

The matter came to light only when the family members of the businessman informed the police about his abduction. Based on the complaint, Nandankanan police swung into action and apprehended the four accused. Cops also seized a gun and mobile phones from their possession.