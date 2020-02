Kidnapping and Rape In Odisha, POCSO Court Gives 20 Yrs Imprisonment

Dhenkanal: A sentence of life imprisonment of 20 years by awarded by the POCSO Court (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to a culprit for kidnapping and rape.

Mantua Mallik from Nityanandapur village, Dhenkanal kidnapped a 17 year old minor girl and later on raped her.

The heinous crime was committed in Nihal Prasad area, Dhenkanal.

The public prosecutor in the case was Suleiman Khan.