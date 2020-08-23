Kidnappers Nabbed In Odisha, 4 Country Made Pistols Recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Two kidnappers have been nabbed by Badachana Police Station during investigation of case no 251/20 U/S 364(A)/34. The complainant had reported about kidnapping of his brother and had demanded a ransom of 5 lakh.

Police took prompt action, rescued the victim, arrested 2 accused persons and recovered 4 Country Made Pistol and 1 ammunition.

Both accused persons have been forwarded to the court today U/S 364(A)/109/34 IPC/ and 25/27 of Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway.

