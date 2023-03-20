Kidnapped man rescued from Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The police has rescued a person who was kidnapped from the capital city of Bhubaneswar and arrested three people involved in the kidnapping case.

The abducted person has been identified as Manoj Sethi. He was abducted from the Hanuman Temple near the Army School.

The miscreants kidnapped Manoj with the help of a car. Later, the miscreants demanded Rs 5 lakh from his wife over the phone. The miscreants threatened to kill her husband over the phone if she did not give the money.

After a complaint was lodged at the police station in this regard, the police launched a manhunt for the kidnappers, said reliable reports.

By tracking the miscreants mobile, the police came to know that Manoj was kept in a secluded place in Rangmatia area of Bhubaneswar. Manoj was rescued with the joint efforts of Maitri Vihar Police Station and Special Squad.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the kidnapping. Police said that the main accused Baba is still missing. Police are still looking for the car used in the kidnapping.