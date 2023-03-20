Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Kidnapped man rescued from Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

The police has rescued a person who was kidnapped from the capital city of Bhubaneswar and arrested three people involved in the case.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
kidnapped man from bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: The police has rescued a person who was kidnapped from the capital city of Bhubaneswar and arrested three people involved in the kidnapping case.

The abducted person has been identified as Manoj Sethi. He was abducted from the Hanuman Temple near the Army School.

The miscreants kidnapped Manoj with the help of a car. Later, the miscreants demanded Rs 5 lakh from his wife over the phone. The miscreants threatened to kill her husband over the phone if she did not give the money.

Take a look

Hailstorm and rain in Bhubaneswar, yellow warning issued

Gopal Das was mentally unstable, says Min in Odisha Assembly

After a complaint was lodged at the police station in this regard, the police launched a manhunt for the kidnappers, said reliable reports.

By tracking the miscreants mobile, the police came to know that Manoj was kept in a secluded place in Rangmatia area of Bhubaneswar. Manoj was rescued with the joint efforts of Maitri Vihar Police Station and Special Squad.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the kidnapping. Police said that the main accused Baba is still missing. Police are still looking for the car used in the kidnapping.

Sudeshna Panda 5509 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Man-eater tiger scare in Odisha: kills elderly woman in Nuapada

State

Large-scale attack by Maoists in Malkangiri of Odisha

State

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4pm today

State

Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from April 3

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7