Kid, his grandmother killed as Truck rams into house in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: In a sad incident a kid and his grandmother were killed in an accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. The woman and her grandson had set on their veranda in the house when a speeding truck rammed them.

The deceased persons have been identified as mother and son of Debendra Mahanta of Bankamaruni village under Keonjhar Sadar Police limits.

As per reports, the kid had set on the lap of his grandmother at the veranda of their house when the speeding truck crushed them. While the woman died on the spot, the infant was rushed to Keonjhar district headquarter hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On the other hand driver of the Truck has also been admitted to Keonjhar DHH.

