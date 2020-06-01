Bhubaneswar: Although it is hard to believe, a kid reportedly found symbol of God ‘OM’ (written in Devanagari language) in the pot which he used to provide offering to the God during worship at home. The incident took place in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the 8-year-old kid named Hardik from Metro Satellite City in Hanspal area in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar worshipped Gods and Goddesses at the family’s place of worship at home on Sunday evening along with his father. On earlier days he had only helped his father in the worship. However, on Sunday he himself executed all the rituals after being guided by his father.

On the next day, on Monday morning, when he approached the puja room he witnessed an ‘Om’ written in Devanagari language on the silver pot in which he had offered soaked almonds to the God on the previous day.

The child is a Class III student of DPS Kalinga. Hardik is the son of Sagarika Satapathy and Himanshu Guru.

His father said, “Hardik often shows interest to join me in worship at home. He regularly collects flowers (for worship) with me and on many days he insists to help me in the worship. On Sunday, he insisted that he would perform all the rituals. Seeing his interest I guided and he did.

After executing other rituals when time came to provide the offering, the innocent kid asked me how God would eat. I said that he just needs to close his eyes and tell God that if the offering is pure, please consume it. He did accordingly. And next day we found the divine symbol on the pot.”

The scientific explanation is that it was created out of the soaked almond stain that we had offered yesterday. But how the stain got carved in the shape of ‘Om’ is of course a miracle. Yesterday, the innocent kid had asked how God consumes food. So perhaps God has provided an answer of the innocent kid through this. I don’t know, how others will see the incident, but our family is a religious one and has accepted it as a religious episode,” his father said.

It is to be noted that few days back a woman had found face of Lord Jagannath in a coconut.