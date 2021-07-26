Khurda reports highest Covid positive cases in Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,637 fresh Covid positive cases on Monday, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,69,185. The positivity rate today stands at 2.19%.

A total of 1,637 new Covid positives include 949 quarantine cases and 688 are local contacts.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 350, followed by Cuttack at 250 and Angul at 100. A total of 26 districts in Odisha have reported less than 100 fresh cases.

Here is the list of the district wise cases:

1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 57
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 71
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 250
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 50
10. Ganjam: 16
11. Jagatsinghpur: 85
12. Jajpur: 80
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 36
16. Kendrapada: 76
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 350
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 75
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 39
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 78
26. Rayagada: 14
27. Sambalpur: 13
28. Sonepur: 11
29. Sundargarh: 61
30. State Pool: 71

