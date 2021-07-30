Khurda reports highest Covid-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,558 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the total tally to 9,75,690.

A total of 1,558 new Covid positives include 904 quarantine cases and 654 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.05%.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 479, followed by Cuttack at 241.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 80

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 42

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 241

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 23

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 7

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 78

14. Jharsuguda: 7

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 35

18. Keonjhar: 14

19. Khurda: 479

20. Koraput: 2

21. Malkangiri: 5

22. Mayurbhanj: 41

23. Nawarangpur: 13

24. Nayagarh: 25

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 82

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 14

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 28

31. State Pool: 103