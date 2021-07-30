Khurda reports highest Covid-19 cases in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,558 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the total tally to 9,75,690.
A total of 1,558 new Covid positives include 904 quarantine cases and 654 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.05%.
Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 479, followed by Cuttack at 241.
The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 80
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 42
5. Balangir: 10
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 241
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 23
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 78
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 35
18. Keonjhar: 14
19. Khurda: 479
20. Koraput: 2
21. Malkangiri: 5
22. Mayurbhanj: 41
23. Nawarangpur: 13
24. Nayagarh: 25
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 82
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 14
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 103