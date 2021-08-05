Khurda reports highest Covid-19 cases in Odisha, Tally rises to 9,83,523

By WCE 7
covid cases in odisha
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 1,342 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,83,523.

A total of 1,342 new Covid positives include 775 quarantine cases and 567 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.2%.

The active cases tally stands at 13,516. Out of the total, 27 districts recorded below 100 Covid positive cases.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

Related News

Odisha sees sharp decline in Covid cases with 1,032 new…

Khurda reports highest Covid-19 cases in Odisha

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 30
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 40
5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 164
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 19
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 9
11. Jagatsinghpur: 78
12. Jajpur: 66
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 43
17. Keonjhar: 23
18. Khurda: 477
19. Koraput: 11
20. Malkangiri: 7
21. Mayurbhanj: 41

22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 55
26. Rayagada: 18
27. Sambalpur: 18
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 13
30. State Pool: 105

 

You might also like
State

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rate

State

Odisha reports 68 new Covid deaths, 11 each from Sundergarh and Puri

State

Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check rates here

State

6 arrested for murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.