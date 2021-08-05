Khurda reports highest Covid-19 cases in Odisha, Tally rises to 9,83,523

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported 1,342 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,83,523.

A total of 1,342 new Covid positives include 775 quarantine cases and 567 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.2%.

The active cases tally stands at 13,516. Out of the total, 27 districts recorded below 100 Covid positive cases.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 30

2. Balasore: 59

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 164

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 19

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 78

12. Jajpur: 66

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 43

17. Keonjhar: 23

18. Khurda: 477

19. Koraput: 11

20. Malkangiri: 7

21. Mayurbhanj: 41

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 28

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 55

26. Rayagada: 18

27. Sambalpur: 18

28. Sonepur: 4

29. Sundargarh: 13

30. State Pool: 105