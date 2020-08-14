covid cases in odisha
coronavirus Odisha (Photo: IANS)

Khurda Records Highest Spike Ever Of 332 Covid Cases! 1977 Positives In Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 1977 new Covid positive cases, the tally of affected persons in the state rose to 54,630.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1977 cases have been reported today out of which 1241 are local cases while the rest  736 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 54,630  in Odisha.

The new Covid cases have been detected from 30 districts.

The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 56

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 118

5. Balangir: 7

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 101

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 93

11. Ganjam: 280

12. Jagatsinghpur: 34

13. Jajpur: 69

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 48

16. Kandhamal: 60

17. Kendrapada: 6

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 332

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 52

22. Mayurbhanj: 120

23. Nawarangpur: 17

24. Nayagarh: 75

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 83

27. Rayagada: 70

28. Sambalpur: 59

29. Sonepur: 7

30. Sundargarh: 88

