covid cases in odisha
Pic Credits: Getty Images

Khurda Records Highest Ever Covid Positives At 342! Total 1734 Cases In Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1734 new Covid positive cases today. Khurda records highest ever Covid positives at 342! The count included 1075 from quarantine centers and 659 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1734 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state of Odisha has reached 45,927.

District Wise Cases In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 58

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 177

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 29

9. Gajapati: 85

10. Ganjam: 222

11. Jagatsinghpur: 12

12. Jajpur: 38

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 24

15. Kandhamal: 59

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Keonjhar: 27

18. Khurda: 342

19. Koraput: 60

20. Malkangiri: 52

21. Mayurbhanj: 35

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 106

24. Nuapada: 22

25. Puri: 55

26. Rayagada: 18

27. Sambalpur: 14

28. Sonepur: 13

29. Sundargarh: 126

You might also like
State

Suspicious Seed Parcels From China Raises Bio-Warfare Fears, Center Cautions Odisha

State

Weather Alert In Odisha, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Predicted

State

Covid Death: Toll Rises To 272 In Odisha, 13 Succumb Today

State

COVID-Positive Patient Misbehaves With Tehsildar In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.