Khurda Records Highest Ever Covid Positives At 342! Total 1734 Cases In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1734 new Covid positive cases today. Khurda records highest ever Covid positives at 342! The count included 1075 from quarantine centers and 659 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1734 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state of Odisha has reached 45,927.

District Wise Cases In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 58

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 177

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 29

9. Gajapati: 85

10. Ganjam: 222

11. Jagatsinghpur: 12

12. Jajpur: 38

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 24

15. Kandhamal: 59

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Keonjhar: 27

18. Khurda: 342

19. Koraput: 60

20. Malkangiri: 52

21. Mayurbhanj: 35

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 106

24. Nuapada: 22

25. Puri: 55

26. Rayagada: 18

27. Sambalpur: 14

28. Sonepur: 13

29. Sundargarh: 126