Khurda Police prays for remand of ‘Guruji’ Manas Das

Khurda: The Khurda Police has reportedly prayed for the remand of arrested Manabbadi Sangathan (Humanitarian Organisation) chief ‘Guruji’ Manas Das. The police have prayed before the Khurda Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM).

According to sources, the Khurda Police has pleaded before the court to take Manas on a five-day remand to question him over different cases including the barbarian works done by his organization.

Manas Das was arrested by a special team of Khurda Police under the leadership of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) on September 2 hours after interrogation.

He was arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder of one Satyabrata Nayak. He was booked under Section 302, 363, 364, 201, 120 b, 34 of IPC.

The arrest of Manas Das was demanded by several people especially by the residents of Begunia area of Khurda district after a disturbing video of a man and his son were beaten up mercilessly by a group of 5-7 men went viral recently. It was alleged that the father-son duo was thrashed at the behest of Manas Das.

His son Manoranjan Das was also arrested by the Khurda police on the same day. He was arrested on charges of brutally assaulting the father-son duo.

Later, a number of criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, attack, torture and conversion of tribals were filed against him.

On September 8, a team of Khurda Police also raided Manas Ranjan Das’s house at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar and seized several important documents.