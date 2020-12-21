Khurda: Khurda Municipal Council tax collection officer under vigilance scanner. According to sources, he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The tax collection officer has been identified as Sadashiv Swain.

The raid has been conducted simultaneously on his residence at Gurujanga in Khurda district and on houses situated at other places.

The raid had been conducted by a team consisting of three vigilance officials.