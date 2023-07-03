Khurda: Girl’s body found hanging inside Guest House, police probe begins

State
By Subadh Nayak
Girl’s body found hanging inside Guest House

Khurda: A girl’s body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside a guest house near Jatni Sitaram Chhak of Khurda today. The deceased has been identified as Rasmita Jena.

As per reports, the girl along with a youth had checked in at Kanu Guest House yesterday. However, the youth reportedly left the lodge yesterday night while the girl’s body was found hanging.

While the exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step is yet to be known, a team of police reached the spot after getting information about the incident from the staff of the Guest House.

Police rescued the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem to ascertain what promoted the girl to end her life by hanging herself from a rope.

Cops are also going through the registration of the guest house to get some lead about the youth who is still missing. He is said to be the resident of Jagatsinghpur.

