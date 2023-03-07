Khurda firecracker unit explosion, police conducts raids at various places

Khurda: Post the firecracker explosion in Khurda, police has conducted raids at various illegal cracker manufacturing units on Tuesday.

In the raid by the police, huge amount of raw materials used for the manufacture of firecrackers has been seized.

It is worth mentioning that, an important meeting will be held in the office of the Khurda District Collector with regards to illegal manufacture of firecrackers.

It is to be noted here that four persons were killed in the firecracker explosion on the spot while four others have sustained critical injuries. This happened following an explosion at the firecracker unit at Bhusandapur village in Tangi block of Khurda district this morning.

All the other seriously injured persons were first admitted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.