Khurda: Brown sugar seized, 5 arrested

Khurda: Acting on a tip-off, the Khurda Town police conducted a raid on a house at Swapneswar Sahi and arrested five persons including a woman after seizing brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh from their possessions.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prakash Behera, his wife Tofani Behera, Sanjay Kumar Sahu alias Dugu of Sri Ramnagar, Sarbeswar Behera alias Bapi of Gurujanga Dewan Sahi, Kanha Nayak of Gurujang Bhoi Sahi, and Pradipta Kumar Rath alias Chinu of Tangi Chandpur.

Sources said that the team of cops conducted a surprise raid on the house of Prakash Behera based on the intelligence inputs over the trading of the brown sugar. They seized 50 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is said to around Rs 5 lakh, added sources. Meanwhile, police forwarded the accused to court after filing a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Earlier on February 8 this year, the Khurda Town Police had seized 560 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 56 lakh and arrested four persons including three persons of a family near Totapada Chhak here today.

The arrested persons were identified as Siba Mallick of Ramachandi village, his wife Sushama Mallick and son Jaya Prakash Mallick. The fourth accused was identified as Pratap Kumar Mohapatra of Ranapur area in Nayagarh district.

Police waylaid an auto-rickshaw near Totapada Chhak and seized the brown sugar from the possession of the accused after inspection. They were smuggling the brown sugar to Khurda from Nayagarh.