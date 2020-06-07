Khurda Administration Extends Quarantine Period To 14 Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Period of government quarantine has been increased from seven (7) days to 14 days in Khurda district. The Khurda Collector has written to all the BDOs of the district and informed them bout the change via a circular.  

The letter mentioned, “Keeping the above factors into consideration, it is hereby instructed for all the Block Development Officers to extend the quarantine period of the returnees in the TMCs for 14 days in all the Block areas of Khordha district. If the returnee is found asymptomatic, then they can be discharged from the TMCs after 14 days and will be paid Rs 2000 at the time of completion of quarantine period.”

