Khordha: Tangi Police cracks Pickup van loot case, 3 held

Khordha: In a big success Police busted the egg laden pick up van loot bid on National Highway 16 in Khordha district of Odisha. Police seized the looted pick up van, 3 mobile phones, Rs 1200 cash and a bike and nabbed 3 miscreants involved in the loot. Balugan SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik informed about the development in a press briefing today.

As per reports, 6 miscreants laden in 3 bikes had looted an egg laden pick up van on June 3 late in the night from the Ugratara chowk on the National Highway 16 under Tangi Police limits in Khordha district. The miscreants frightened and manhandled the driver of the van and looted the vehicle.

The looted vehicle bearing Registation number OD 01 AC 1772 was on its way to Jaleswar from Golanthara near Berhampur of Ganjam district. Following loot of the van a complaint had been lodged by the owner of the vehicle in Tangi Police station.

On the basis of the FIR 3 special squad had been formed to nab the culprits. The three teams conducted raids at multiple places and finally managed to nab the culprits.

While three persons have been arrested, a bike, 3 mobile phones, and cash amount were seized from their possession.

