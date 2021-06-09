Khordha Reports the Highest Fatalities In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 43 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths reported from Khordha district. Four deaths each reported from Angul, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh district. Three deaths reported from Bargarh, Bolangir and Boudh districts. Two deaths each reported from Ganjam,Mayurbhanj and Puri districts and one each reported from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha mounts to 3,123.

