Khordha Reports The Highest Covid Deaths Today

Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

Bhubaneswar: As many as 39 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Three deaths each reported from Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, Two deaths each reported from Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts, one death each from Boalngir, Dhenkanal,Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur  and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The death toll of Covid-19 rose to 2,912 .

Here is the list of Deaths: 

