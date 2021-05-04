Bhubaneswar: Fifteen more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Five deaths have been reported from Khordha district, three deaths reported from Rayagada, Two deaths each from Sundergarh and Kalahandi and one death each reported from Cuttack, Puri and Subernapur district respectively.

#BREAKING: 15 more succumb to #Covid19 in #Odisha in the last 24 hours, Death Toll Rises to 2,088 pic.twitter.com/AH1HyhOVmF — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 4, 2021

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 2,088. Khordha reports the highest at 350.