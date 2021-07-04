Khordha reports the highest Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 42 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 42 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,196.

Here is the list of deaths:

1. A 44 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 71 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 74 years old Male of Angul District.

4. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

6. A 45 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 53 years old Male of Baragarh District.

8. A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 30 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 74 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11. A 85 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

12. A 75 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

13. A 63 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 46 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Acute Myocardial Infarction.

15. A 40 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

16. A 38 years old Male of Ganjam District.

17. A 44 years old Female of Ganjam District.

18. A 65 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

19. A 62 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

20. A 46 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

21. A 46 years old Male of Jajpur District.

22. A 76 years old Male of Jajpur District.

23. A 33 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

24. A 60 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

25. A 44 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 38 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

27. A 57 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28. A 63 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

29. A 45 years old Female of Khurdha District.

30. A 41 years old Male of Khurdha District.

31. A 70 years old Female of Khurdha District.

32. A 75 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

33. A 57 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

34. A 43 years old Female of Puri District.

35. A 56 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

36. A 39 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 32 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

38. A 34 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

39. A 73 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

40. A 46 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

41. A 48 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

42. A 69 years old Female of Sundargarh District.