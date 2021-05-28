Bhubaneswar: Khordha on Friday reported the highest Covid-19 recoveries in Odisha. The total recovered cases now stand at 6,47,133, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Another 11,954 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Friday, informs the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the total number, 1338 people have recovered from Khordha, followed by Sundergarh (994), Cuttack (831) and Angul (797).

Following are the district wise list of Covid recovered patients in the state:

(756) from Jajpur, (702) from Sambalpur, (545) from Mayurbhanj, (424) from Puri, (420) from Bhadrak, (419) from Nayagarh, (410) from Nabarangpur, (408) from Balasore, (330) from Jagatsinghpur, (307) from Rayagada, (296) from Kalahandi, (294) from Bolangir, (292) from Jharsuguda, (258) from Koraput, (252) from Bargarh, (244) from Keonjhar, (220) from Sonepur, (218) from Ganjam, (193) from Kendrapara, (175) from Dhenkanal, (123) from Nuapada, (113) from Boudh, (104) from Deogarh, (101) from Kandhamal, (84) from Malkangiri, (64) from Gajapati, and (242) from State Pool.