Khordha reports 6 Covid deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 39 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Related News

Bhubaneswar reports highest Covid deaths

Covid-19 Claims 42 Deaths In Odisha

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Four each reported from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sundergarh districts, three each reported from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi districts, two each from Boudh and Sambalpur districts, one each reported from Bargarh, Dhenkanal,Nabrangpur, Nuapada districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,471

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 3631 Covid-19 cases, active cases at 45,809

Business

Gold prices decreases for 22 carat and 24 carat today in Bhubaneswar

State

Cobra rescued from bike, Rider narrowly escaped in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

We are investing over Rs 8500 crore on Health Infrastructure: Odisha CM

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.