Bhubaneswar: As many as 39 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Six deaths reported from Khordha district, Four each reported from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri and Sundergarh districts, three each reported from Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi districts, two each from Boudh and Sambalpur districts, one each reported from Bargarh, Dhenkanal,Nabrangpur, Nuapada districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,471