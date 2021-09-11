Khordha reports 221 positive cases of Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 630 Covid-19 positive cases including 116 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent on Saturday.

Out of the 630 new positives, 468 are quarantine cases while the rest 262 are local contact cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 118
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 11
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 8
18. Keonjhar: 4
19. Khurda: 221
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 20
23. Nawarangpur: 2
24. Nayagarh: 17
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 16
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 13
29. Sundargarh: 22

Besides, the state pool has 53 new Covid cases.

