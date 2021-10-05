Khordha reports 201 new Covid positives, 53 children infected

By WCE 1
Odisha Covid recovery
Representational Image (credit: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A total of 453 Covid-19 positive cases including 53 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,28,819, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Among the 453 positives in quarantine there are 265 and local contact 188 cases. The total number of active cases stands at 4,935.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 59

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 201

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Puri: 19

21. Rayagada: 3

22. Sambalpur: 18

23. Sundargarh: 6

Besides, the state pool has 45 new Covid positives.

Also Read: Odisha: Two succumb to Covid-19 in Ganjam district, Tally rises to 8,223

You might also like
State

5-year old boy electrocuted to death in Boudh

State

State

Odisha: Two succumb to Covid-19 in Ganjam district, Tally rises to 8,223

State

Sambalpur tragedy: Man,son fished out, daughter still missing in Mahanadi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.