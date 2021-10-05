Khordha reports 201 new Covid positives, 53 children infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 453 Covid-19 positive cases including 53 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,28,819, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

Among the 453 positives in quarantine there are 265 and local contact 188 cases. The total number of active cases stands at 4,935.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 59

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 201

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Puri: 19

21. Rayagada: 3

22. Sambalpur: 18

23. Sundargarh: 6

Besides, the state pool has 45 new Covid positives.

