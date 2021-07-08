Khordha reports 10 Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 57 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 57 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,415.

Here is the list of Deaths:

1. A 32 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 30 years old Male of Angul District.

3. A 34 years old Male of Angul District.

4. A 39 years old Male of Balasore District.

5. A 45 years old Female of Baragarh District.

6. A 40 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 29 years old Male of Baragarh District.

8. A 72 years old Male of Baragarh District.

9. A 68 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 57 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.

11. A 76 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 77 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Psychotic Disorder.

13. A 53 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 65 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

15. A 60 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

16. A 75 years old Female of Cuttack District.

17. A 76 years old Male of Deogarh District.

18. A 50 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 62 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

20. A 72 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

21. A 65 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

22. A 36 years old Male of Ganjam District.

23. A 45 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

24. A 39 years old Male of Ganjam District.

25. A 39 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 53 years old Male of Ganjam District.

27. A 53 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

28. A 59 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

29. A 47 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

30. A 38 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

31. A 50 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Rheumatoid Arthritis , Interstital Lung Disease.

32. A 36 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

33. A 65 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

34. A 67 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Seizure Disorder.

35. A 65 years old Female of Koraput District.

36. A 45 years old Female of Koraput District.

37. A 56 years old Male of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

38. A 39 years old Male of Koraput District.

39. A 75 years old Male of Malkangiri District.

40. A 59 years old Male of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

41. A 50 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

42. A 49 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

43. A 39 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

44. A 38 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

45. A 38 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

46. A 45 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

47. A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

48. A 50 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

49. A 40 years old Female of Puri District.

50. A 68 years old Male of Puri District.

51. A 81 years old Male of Puri District.

52. A 34 years old Male of Rayagada District.

53. A 33 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

54. A 31 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

55. A 39 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

56. A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

57. A 46 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.