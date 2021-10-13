Khordha records the highest positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: A total of 615 Covid-19 positive cases including 68 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,33,288, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.
Among the 615 positives, there are 357 quarantine cases and 258 local contact cases.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 72
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 8
10. Jajpur: 9
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kendrapada: 10
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 323
15. Koraput: 4
16. Mayurbhanj: 28
17. Nayagarh: 3
18. Nuapada: 3
19. Puri: 15
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 19
22. Sundargarh: 8
Besides, the state pool has 76 new positive cases of Covid-19. Whereas the recovery cases stands at 546 and total 10,19,764 have recovered so far.
