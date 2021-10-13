Khordha records the highest positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: A total of 615 Covid-19 positive cases including 68 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,33,288, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Among the 615 positives, there are 357 quarantine cases and 258 local contact cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 8

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kendrapada: 10

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 323

15. Koraput: 4

16. Mayurbhanj: 28

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 15

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 19

22. Sundargarh: 8

Besides, the state pool has 76 new positive cases of Covid-19. Whereas the recovery cases stands at 546 and total 10,19,764 have recovered so far.

