Khordha Police destructs seized explosives in abandoned stone quarry

Khordha: As a precautionary measure Khordha Police on Friday destructed the seized explosives in an abandoned stone quarry in the district in Odisha.

Following the collapse of Balanga police station under the impact of an explosion few days before, Odisha Crime Branch had issued guidelines in this regard.

“Explosive materials, corrosive substances and highly inflammable materials should not be kept ordinarily in the police station malkhana (store). In case it is not safe to keep such material at the malkhana, the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad and other specialised agencies be taken for diffusion or destruction of the same …,” the Crime Branch reportedly had said.

Accordingly, as per the directive of Khordha SP, Police destructed many of the seized explosives today at an abandoned stone quarry situated at a far place from Aranga village in the district.

The explosives were destructed with assistance of the Bomb disposal squad, the district’s Fire Services Department and the district police.