Khordha: People Block NH 57 To Protest Against Inaction Of Police In Missing Person Case

Khordha: The people of Pubusahi village in Khordha district are protesting against the inaction of police with respect to a missing person case. They had initially surrounded the police station and had then taken to blocking off the national highway as they protested against the inactivity of police.

A villager called Basudev Pradhan had been working for a scrap dealer in the same village since many years. According to reports, Basudev’s employer had accused him of stealing money and had resorted to violence against him. Basudev went missing on the next day.

According to police report filed by Basudev’s wife at Khordha Adarsh Police Station, his employer had taken him somewhere. However, police had failed to take any action regarding this. The villagers were angered by this and they took to protesting, first near the police station, and then on NH 57.

The blocked road has caused a problem in communication between Khordha and Nayagarh.

Police has reached the scene of protest and is discussing matters with the protesters.