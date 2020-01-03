Khordha : Police on Friday released a photo of the suspect involved in a firing incident here in Odisha on December 15 that claimed the life of a medicine shop owner and left a paediatric specialist critically injured.

Khordha SP Ajay Pratap Swain released the photo of the suspect, which was captured in the CCTV at the crime spot. He also announced rewards for the person(s) who would inform about the accused.

Briefing media persons here, Swain said, “We have released a photo of the suspect and anyone who informs about the accused will be rewarded by Khordha Police and his identity will also be kept secret.”

Earlier, Khordha police had formed four special teams to nab the accused.

On December 15 , a masked miscreant shot at paediatrician Manas Das and medicine shop owner Krushna Chandra Sahu when the doctor was examining patients at his clinic here.

Sahu, who had sustained bullet injuries in the firing, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bubaneswar.

However, the doctor who had also suffered bullet injuries, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“The health condition of doctor is gradually improving. After he gets recovered completely, we hope he will give us vital information in connection with the case,” the SP said.

Though the exact cause behind the attack is yet to be established, the SP further maintained that the miscreant was hired by someone to execute the crime.