Khordha: Drug dealer shot dead by miscreants

Khordha: A drug dealer was shot dead by some miscreants in Khordha on Wednesday night. The incident has come to the fore from Thengahat area of Odisha’s Khordha district.

The deceased has been identified as Somnath Bhujbal alia Paku, a well-known brown sugar dealer of Khordha.

According to sources, Somnath was standing near Thengahat to leave for marriage party, when miscreants in a pick-up van shot him. They shot nearly five times and fled from the spot.

The local rescued him and immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital in Khordha. He was later shifted to Bhubaneswar medical as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to bullet injuries. Somnath had bullet injuries on his back, stomach and shoulder. Earlier, the property of the drug dealer was attached by the police.

On being informed, police also reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.