Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of public health

Bhubaneswar: Dengue menace is slowly spreading its tentacles in the Khordha district with the number of people testing positive for the vector-borne disease.

Khordha district is the worst-hit with 103 dengue positive cases in this month. Since January, around 113 dengue cases have been detected, informed Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water.Try to clean your surroundings clean, do not allow water to accumulate near the house. We should celebrate dry day once a week, added Mishra.

If you develop symptoms like fever and body ache, then get tested for dengue as soon as possible. Get tested at only government medical, free testing is being done at Capital hospital, RMRC, AIIMS and Khordha District Headquarters Hospital (DHH),said Niranjan Mishra .

There are few dengue cases this year compared to last year.