Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of public health

By WCE 1
dengue cases khordha odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dengue menace is slowly spreading its tentacles in the Khordha district with the number of people testing positive for the vector-borne disease.

Khordha district is the worst-hit with 103 dengue positive cases in this month. Since January, around 113 dengue cases have been detected, informed Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha.

Related News

2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in…

Rath Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami of Lord Jagannath Today

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water.Try to clean your surroundings clean, do not allow water to accumulate near the house. We should celebrate dry day once a week, added Mishra.

If you develop symptoms like fever and body ache, then get tested for dengue as soon as possible. Get tested at only government medical, free testing is being done at Capital hospital, RMRC, AIIMS  and Khordha District Headquarters Hospital (DHH),said Niranjan Mishra .

There are few dengue cases this year compared to last year.

 

 

You might also like
State

2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

State

Rath Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami of Lord Jagannath Today

State

Odisha: Four Bogies of goods train derailed near Pardeep PPL gate

State

Mysterious Death Of Parlakhemundi ACF: Wife, Family Members statement to be recorded

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.