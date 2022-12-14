Khordha: Begunia Tehsildar in Vigilance net

Khordha: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday trapped a corrupt official. The tehsilsdar cum sub-registrar of Begunia in Khordha distrit of Odisha was apprehended by the Vigilance slueuths while accepting Rs 45,000 for issuance of conversion patta.

As per reports, today Prithviraj Mandal, Tahasildar-cum-Sub-Registrar, Begunia, Dist-Khurdha has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.45,000/- (Rupees Forty-five Thousand) from a complainant for issuance of conversion patta.

The accused has been identified as Prithviraj Mandal.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 14.12.2022, wherein the accused Prithviraj Mandal, the Tahasildar-cum-Sub-Registrar was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in front of his residential house at Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.45,000/- (Rupees Fortyfive Thousand) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mandal and seized in presence of witnesses. Both of his hands’ wash gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.9 dated 13.12.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.