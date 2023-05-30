Khelo India University Games: KIIT University placed at 4th with 5 gold & 4 silver medals

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha that KIIT University has been placed at the fourth position of the 3rd Khelo India University Games.

Susmita Tiga won the Gold in 3000mts Steeplechase while Ajay Singh clichéd the gold in Hammer throw with the distance of 58mtrs.

Likewise, Vikrant Mallick won the Gold medal with a new Khelo India University Games record in Javelin throwing 80mts previous record was 76mts. Similarly, one more gold was won by Pragyan with a new Khelo India meet record of her event (13.63s).

Besides, the women team of KIIT grabbed the Gold by defeating the University of Mumbai by a score of 56:0, the men’s team of the University won the Silver Medal after losing the finals to Pune Bharati Vidyapeeth.

The University’s Kumbheswar Mallik also grabbed the silver medal in the weight lifting.

Meanwhile, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samant congratulates the medal winners and their support staff.