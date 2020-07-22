Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have declared Bari lane, Khatbin Sahi (Ward No-15) as containment zone after detection of 32 cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The 32 persons are said to have been infected during conduct of last rites of a deceased person whose swab samples were later tested positive for COVID-19.

Active contact tracing and surveillance will be carried out in the area. Inhabitants within the containment zone have been advised to stay indoors. The CMC will ensure the supply of essentials for all the citizens residing in the zone.

The area coming within the boundary as indicated below has been declared as containment zone.

South: Maa Sarala Suppliers, Rover Street to Rover Street Puja Mandap.

North: Khatbin Sahi Police outpost to the house of Dayan Mohammad to the house of Rabindra Sethi.

West: House of Rabindra Sethi to the house of Md. Ishak and entry gate of Urdu school till Maa Sarala Suppliers.

East: Backside of Rover street Puja Mandap to the backside of Modi Ind. Paper Distributor at Khatbin Sahi police outpost square.

All the vehicular movement will be stopped. The shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. The supply of essential and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by CMC.

All the Government and Private Institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed.

The following officers will ensure smooth supply of essentials/facilities in respect of the containment zone: