Khandagiri-Udaygiri road to be closed for vehicles to ensure safety of tourists

Bhubaneswar: The road between the twin caves of Khandagiri and Udaygiri to Kalinga studio square here will be closed for vehicular movement from today for an indefinite period of time. This step was taken to facilitate movement of tourists between these popular sites.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken in view of traffic jam and safety of tourists, said an official.

The tourists will have to park vehicles at the parking lot of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the foothills of Udayagiri and the ASI will open a ticket counter there.

Tourist buses will be parked in Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) site and other tourist vehicles can be parked in the adjacent ASI parking spot.

Local vehicles will use the stretch adjacent to the National Highway for daily commute.

Visitors from Khandagiri Square will have to go OSRTC bus stand road and commuters from Khordha side will have to go through AMRI hospital road, Kolathia.

The BMC will put up bollards near Jain Temple and Jayadev Vatika Square to stop entry of vehicles. However, visitors will be allowed to walk on the road.