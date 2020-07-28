Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested two notorious persons from Khandagiri area of the capital city today, who were planning to commit a highway-dacoity. However, three other dacoits managed to escape from the spot when police conducted the raid.

On receiving information that a group of five armed miscreants had assembled near Khandagiri foothills late in the night, Khandagiri police conducted a raid and nabbed two persons while the three others fled from the spot.

According to sources, the accused were preparing a master-plan to commit a major loot on the highway.

The police have also recovered many weapons from their possession including a gun and four live bullets.

The arrested dacoits are taken on a police remand to find whereabouts of the absconding accused, added the source.