Khandagiri Mela to start in Bhubaneswar from today

Bhubaneswar: The renowned Khandagiri fair is starting today in capital city of Odisha from today. To attend this, various sages and saints, and Naga babas have started arriving in Bhubaneswar. Everyone has finished preparations to light holy fires in the spots assigned to them. Along with standing babas, various other saints have started gathering at the foothills of Khandagiri. Till now, over 300 holy men have already arrived at Khandagiri.

The fair will be held after two whole years due to various COVID restrictions.

On the other hand, various Opera parties have almost finished setting up their tents at the foothills of Khandagiri. Keeping in mind the possible inflow of visitors to watch the ‘jatra’, authorities have made arrangements to control the traffic in the area. Shopkeepers have also been allotted space to showcase their merchandise.

This year, arrangements for parking have been made in six different places.