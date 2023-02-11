Khandagiri Mela ends with a momorable performance

Khandagiri: The Khandagiri Mela has ended in Bhubaneswar with a colourful night and memorable opera performance on Friday night. The 10-day long fair has finally ended. The opera grounds witnessed a huge rush of people on the last day of the Mela.

Now, there will be no colourful night or the sound of the audience on the Khandagiri Jatra ground.

The Tusi Gananatya opera company earned a record 64 lakhs in business in just 4 days during the Khandagiri Mela this year.

The audience were enthralled with the “Adha Ratire Sathi” jatra last night. The audience were moved to tears with the family based story of the opera. The hero of the book and all-rounder Piyush’s performance was amazing.

On the other hand, Rani Panda gave a terrifc performance in “Ghoda Hati Ganda Ganda Eke Ladhiba Rani Panda”. It is based on the life of the controversial actress Rani Panda. It recorded a business of Rs 54 lakh. The queen kept the audience hooked with only a single opera for seven days.