Khandagiri Mela 2024 to begin from today, see detailed report here

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Khandagiri Mela 2024 will begin today and will continue till February 24. This was decided during a high-level preparatory meeting held today under the chairmanship of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das.

Some of the top-ranking Jatra parties will also present their best shows during the Khandagiri Mela, which is also known as ‘Magha Mela’ or Khandagiri Kumbh Mela. BMC has directed the jatra committees to keep the environment clean. It has further said that the jatras should not show any vulgar dance.

The city civic body has decided to make the annual event more attractive and interesting for all. Decision for the smooth and peaceful stay of the saints and Naga babas was taken during the meeting.

Temporary bathroom and toilets have been set up along with drinking water facility. A makeshift information centre and health centre with ambulance will also be erected for people’s advantage and help Special arrangement will also be made for parking of vehicles and Meena Bazar and Mela. Traffic DCP will be in-charge of the traffic control.

The meeting also decided to take steps to make the new traders alert about the annual event. An internal monitoring committee was formed during the meeting with the aim to avoid all possible problems during the mela. More emphasis will be given on cleanliness.

Sources said that action will be taken against those encroaching before Mela because there will be stalls of equal size for the traders who will put up their shops during the mela. The traders can apply for the trade license at the Zonal DC. The BMC also has urged people to inform if find any irregularities.

Steps will be taken to reduce all plastic waste completely. Besides, the ‘Akash Ganga’ pond on the Khadgiri hill will be cleaned ahead of the commencement of the mela.

Police force will be deployed for crowd control and food inspectors will be deployed to check the quality of food throughout the mela.

It has been decided to set up three control rooms, one each for Commissionerate Police, BMC and Health Team.