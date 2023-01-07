Khandagiri Mela 2023 to begin from January 28, know what is new

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar’s famous Khandagiri Mela will begin from January 28 and will continue till February 10. This was decided during a preparatory meeting chaired by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (MBC) Sulochana Das today.

Officials from different departments like Police, Health, Electricity, Food Safety, and Water along with the members of the Puja and Jatra Committees took part in the meeting.

According to the decision taken during the meeting, the Khandagiri Mela will begin from January 28 while the Jatra shows will start from January 30.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for the jatra committee and the jatra parties have been directed not to show anything on their shows which would hurt the sentiment of anyone or any group. The actors will not be allowed to use any words or terms which also would instigate anyone. Ban also has been imposed on the use of loudspeakers for promotions of the jatra shows.

A special focus has been given to conduct the jatra peacefully.